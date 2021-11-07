MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $201.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.