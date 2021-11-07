MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $132.76 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

