MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Repligen by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,929,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $266.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.87. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

