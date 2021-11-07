MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,868 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

