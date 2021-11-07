MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,321 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total value of $7,111,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,056 shares of company stock worth $46,726,456 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.