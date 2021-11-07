Method Finance (MTHD) Hits Market Capitalization of $510,353.63

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $510,353.63 and $2,873.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00257802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

