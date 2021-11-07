Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and $427,601.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.79 or 0.07384083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00085681 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,249,350 coins and its circulating supply is 79,249,252 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

