Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock opened at $322.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $325.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 347.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.15.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total value of $619,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

