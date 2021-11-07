Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.46 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

