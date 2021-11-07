Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian during the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 91.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meridian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

