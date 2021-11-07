Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,854 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 429,595 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 109,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

