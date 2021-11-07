Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.40 billion-$47.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,597,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.16.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock valued at $24,071,708. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,044,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

