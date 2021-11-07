MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of MELI traded up $73.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,629.76. 942,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,693.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,594.24. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,219.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,007.47.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

