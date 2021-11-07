Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.