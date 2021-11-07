Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.