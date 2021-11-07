MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 56,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,211. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. MediWound has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.