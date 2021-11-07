Medifast (NYSE:MED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.270-$13.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.27-$13.96 EPS.

NYSE MED traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $222.19. 381,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 52-week low of $154.89 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

