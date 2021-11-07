MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a buy rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $87.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDVL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MedAvail by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in MedAvail by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

