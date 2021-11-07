MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$19.30 and last traded at C$19.10, with a volume of 35100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

The stock has a market cap of C$520.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.24.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

