Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $19,446,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

