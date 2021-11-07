MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Reaches $937,022.86 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $937,022.86 and approximately $55,616.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,998.92 or 1.00046833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00058570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.60 or 0.00572208 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.06 or 0.00308304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001978 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

