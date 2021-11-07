Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $460,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

