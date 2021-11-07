MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

Get MasTec alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.