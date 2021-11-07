MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.