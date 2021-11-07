Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 338.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $171.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.70. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

