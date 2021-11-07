Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 98 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.