Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 7,971 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 171,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 179,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,960,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,517,000 after buying an additional 68,132 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,871,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 165.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,313,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $403,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

