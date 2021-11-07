Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

SHY opened at $85.99 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

