Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.