Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 4,325 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13,106.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

