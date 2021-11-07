Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Stephens

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.87.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $412.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.40. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $253.35 and a twelve month high of $422.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.