Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 18,791 Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

