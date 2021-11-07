Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 198,329 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

