Marshall Wace LLP Invests $321,000 in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $219,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE KEX opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.