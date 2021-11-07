Marshall Wace LLP Invests $287,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,933,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $365.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.60. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $267.33 and a 1 year high of $366.68.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

