Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 492.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 601,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28,336.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,428 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.