Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 61,274 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 61,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.