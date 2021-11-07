Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

