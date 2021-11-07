Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Critical Survey

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 164.13%. Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.11%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.43% -66.11% Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Edgewise Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 269.50 -$67.47 million ($2.45) -5.15 Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edgewise Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded by Geoffrey E. Chaiken, Harry H. Penner Jr., Vincent A. Pieribone and Kenneth R. Shaw on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

