Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 1075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

