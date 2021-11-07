Maple (MPL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.70 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $19.93 or 0.00032148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $55.70 million and approximately $953,621.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00254012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,482 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

