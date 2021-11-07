ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

MANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of MANT opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ManTech International in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

