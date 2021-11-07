Man Group plc Sells 160,730 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,730 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

