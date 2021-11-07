Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,202 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

