Man Group plc Purchases 145,605 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 291.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,605 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.53 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

