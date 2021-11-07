Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,562 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Citrix Systems worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

