Man Group plc Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Man Group plc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $656,766. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $193.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $201.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

