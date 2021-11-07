Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 129,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,632. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

