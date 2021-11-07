Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

