Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MAIN stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 403,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,425. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $45.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Street Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Main Street Capital worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

